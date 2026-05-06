Dwelling

Dwelling

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Clark Stevens's avatar
Clark Stevens
2d

Ok “I dream of syllabi” should be the title of you forthcoming book. It’s a good marker of your particular season of life.

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Clark Stevens's avatar
Clark Stevens
2d

By the way, sign me up

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