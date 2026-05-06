Bob Dylan Syllabus
License to Kill
I dream, sometimes, of syllabi.
Here’s my proposed course on Literary / Social Theory structured by a Bob Dylan song, “License to Kill.”
(Don’t fret about where this would appear in the course catalogue. It would be one of those niche graduate courses where the professor has a super idiosyncratic reading list and you’re surprised on day 1 but quickly get into the thick of things )
Module 1: The Dialectic of Enlightenment
Man thinks ’cause he rules the earth he can do with it as he please
And if things don’t change soon, he will
Oh, man has invented his doom
First step was touching the moon
Reading:
Max Horkheimer, The Eclipse of Reason
Robinson Jeffers, “Science”
R.S. Thomas, “The Hearth”
Module 2: Das Man
Now, they take him and they teach him and they groom him for life
And they set him on a path where he’s bound to get ill
Then they bury him with stars
Sell his body like they do used cars
Reading:
Martin Heidegger, Being and Time (Excerpts on das man, “they”)
Byung-Chul Han, Psycho-Politics: Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power
Gabriel Marcel, (excerpts about the human body)
Module 3: Epistemological Malaise
Now, he’s hell-bent for destruction, he’s afraid and confused
And his brain has been mismanaged with great skill
All he believes are his eyes
And his eyes, they just tell him lies
Reading:
Ludwig Wittgenstein, On Certainty
Module 4: Anthropological Ecology
Ya may be a noisemaker, spirit maker
Heartbreaker, backbreaker
Leave no stone unturned
May be an actor in a plot
That might be all that you got
’Til your error you clearly learn
Reading:
John Steinbeck, Cannery Row
Module 5: The Idol of Desire
Now he worships at an altar of a stagnant pool
And when he sees his reflection, he’s fulfilled
Oh, man is opposed to fair play
He wants it all and he wants it his way
Jean-Luc Marion, “The Idol and the Icon”
William Shakespeare, Macbeth
Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina (Selection about Vronsky and emptiness of fulfilled desire)
Module 6 (song’s chorus): Visions of Transformation
Now, there’s a woman on my block
She just sit there as the night grows still
She say who gonna take away his license to kill?
Reading:
Aeschylus, Agamemnon
Ok “I dream of syllabi” should be the title of you forthcoming book. It’s a good marker of your particular season of life.
By the way, sign me up