I dream, sometimes, of syllabi.

Here’s my proposed course on Literary / Social Theory structured by a Bob Dylan song, “License to Kill.”

(Don’t fret about where this would appear in the course catalogue. It would be one of those niche graduate courses where the professor has a super idiosyncratic reading list and you’re surprised on day 1 but quickly get into the thick of things )

Module 1: The Dialectic of Enlightenment

Man thinks ’cause he rules the earth he can do with it as he please

And if things don’t change soon, he will

Oh, man has invented his doom

First step was touching the moon

Reading:

Max Horkheimer, The Eclipse of Reason

Robinson Jeffers, “Science”

R.S. Thomas, “The Hearth”

Module 2: Das Man

Now, they take him and they teach him and they groom him for life

And they set him on a path where he’s bound to get ill

Then they bury him with stars

Sell his body like they do used cars

Reading:

Martin Heidegger, Being and Time (Excerpts on das man, “they”)

Byung-Chul Han, Psycho-Politics: Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power

Gabriel Marcel, (excerpts about the human body)

Module 3: Epistemological Malaise

Now, he’s hell-bent for destruction, he’s afraid and confused

And his brain has been mismanaged with great skill

All he believes are his eyes

And his eyes, they just tell him lies

Reading:

Ludwig Wittgenstein, On Certainty

Module 4: Anthropological Ecology

Ya may be a noisemaker, spirit maker

Heartbreaker, backbreaker

Leave no stone unturned

May be an actor in a plot

That might be all that you got

’Til your error you clearly learn

Reading:

John Steinbeck, Cannery Row

Module 5: The Idol of Desire

Now he worships at an altar of a stagnant pool

And when he sees his reflection, he’s fulfilled

Oh, man is opposed to fair play

He wants it all and he wants it his way

Jean-Luc Marion, “The Idol and the Icon”

William Shakespeare, Macbeth

Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina (Selection about Vronsky and emptiness of fulfilled desire)

Module 6 (song’s chorus): Visions of Transformation

Now, there’s a woman on my block

She just sit there as the night grows still

She say who gonna take away his license to kill?

Reading:

Aeschylus, Agamemnon

The Book of Jeremiah

Share