Dictionary Dispatch
#1
In an attempt to become a better steward of the English language and make full use of this great inheritance, I am doing something a bit crazy. I am reading through the Oxford English Dictionary. You can read about the project here: My Quixotic Dictionary Project.
Here’s my first curated distillation of what I’m discovering. I’m keeping track of words that fall into three categories.
Words that…
A) Articulate something with noteworthy precision
B) Are particularly sonorous
C) Are an “ten-dollar word” for the writer’s pocket
I hope you find a wild word that you can use at the perfect moment!
Acatalepsy [Ten-dollar] (n) incomprehensibility; property of the unknowable object
Accend [Sonorous] (v) to kindle; set alight
Accidious [Sonorous] (adj) slothful
Accipitral [Precise] (adj) of the nature of a hawk or falcon; keen-sighted; rapacious
Accismus [Precise] (n) the feigned refusal of something earnestly desired
Accloy [Precise] (v) to drive a nail into a horse’s foot while shoeing, hence to lame; to stop; obstruct
Accoll [Ten-dollar] (v) to throw arms around the neck of; embrace; clasp
Accroach [Sonorous] (v) to draw to oneself; catch; acquire
Accumb [Precise] (v) to recline at meals like the Greeks and later Romans
Acephal [Precise] (adj) having no head or chief
Acerb [Precise] (adj) sour with the bitterness or astringency of unripe fruit
Acescent [Precise] (adj) turning sour; having the tendency to turn acidic
Acharne [Ten-dollar] (v) to thirst for blood; to become greedy for flesh
Acherontic [Ten-dollar] (adj) belonging to Acheron, hence dark and glommy; waiting to cross the river of death; moribund
Acolaust [Precise] (n) one that revels in sensual pleasure, like the prodigal of the parable
Acolee [Ten-dollar] (n) the embrace or greeting by which knighthood was conferred
Acopon [Precise] (n) a soothing salve
Adact [Precise] (v) to drive or compel a course