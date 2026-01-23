In an attempt to become a better steward of the English language and make full use of this great inheritance, I am doing something a bit crazy. I am reading through the Oxford English Dictionary. You can read about the project here: My Quixotic Dictionary Project.

Here’s my first curated distillation of what I’m discovering. I’m keeping track of words that fall into three categories.

Words that… A) Articulate something with noteworthy precision B) Are particularly sonorous C) Are an “ten-dollar word” for the writer’s pocket

I hope you find a wild word that you can use at the perfect moment!

Acatalepsy [Ten-dollar] (n) incomprehensibility; property of the unknowable object

Accend [Sonorous] (v) to kindle; set alight

Accidious [Sonorous] (adj) slothful

Accipitral [Precise] (adj) of the nature of a hawk or falcon; keen-sighted; rapacious

Accismus [Precise] (n) the feigned refusal of something earnestly desired

Accloy [Precise] (v) to drive a nail into a horse’s foot while shoeing, hence to lame; to stop; obstruct

Accoll [Ten-dollar] (v) to throw arms around the neck of; embrace; clasp

Accroach [Sonorous] (v) to draw to oneself; catch; acquire

Accumb [Precise] (v) to recline at meals like the Greeks and later Romans

Acephal [Precise] (adj) having no head or chief

Acerb [Precise] (adj) sour with the bitterness or astringency of unripe fruit

Acescent [Precise] (adj) turning sour; having the tendency to turn acidic

Acharne [Ten-dollar] (v) to thirst for blood; to become greedy for flesh

Acherontic [Ten-dollar] (adj) belonging to Acheron, hence dark and glommy; waiting to cross the river of death; moribund

Acolaust [Precise] (n) one that revels in sensual pleasure, like the prodigal of the parable

Acolee [Ten-dollar] (n) the embrace or greeting by which knighthood was conferred

Acopon [Precise] (n) a soothing salve

Adact [Precise] (v) to drive or compel a course

