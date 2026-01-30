If you’re like me, you might have had some wild conversations over the holiday season. Odds are, these conversations were with friends or family members deeply tied to the online world. Open your browser and you will— at every turn— stub your toes on conspiracy theories: everything from the usual fare (moon landing, flat earth, 9-11, etc.) to the particularly grotesque or reaching (QAnon, aliens, time travel, COVID, etc.).

We have more information available to us than in any epoch of human history, and yet we are restlessly paranoid. We are deeply skeptical (and often rightly so) at the swath of opinions and claims and counterfactuals that blitz our minds. AI and LLM’s have made the problem worse.

Any familiarity with the world is accused of naivety.

Everything must be questioned, and we are now facing torrents of everything.

It’s like the clanking of marbles on a flight of tin stairs. Where is a melody that we can trust?

In such a situation, I am encouraged by a number of traditions, one of which is a particular strain of phenomenology enacted by thinkers such as Henry Bugbee, Martin Buber, and Gabriel Marcel. In The Mystery of Being, Marcel describes his phenomenological approach as follows: “we are accepting our everyday experience, and asking ourselves what implications we can draw from it.”

This definition is clear, elegant, and concise. It reminds me of Aristotle’s contention that we might begin our investigations with endoxa, the commonly held beliefs that are endowed to us by tradition and widely accepted. Although not our destination, endoxa is a place to begin our inquiry.

In another passage, Marcel offers a slightly more fleshy iteration of his process:

“…for my method of advance does invariably consist, as the reader will have noticed already, in working myself up from life to thought and then down from thought to life again, so that I may try to throw more light upon life.”

Contrast this methodology with conspiracy theories. These ask us to suspend the familiar known for the strange unknown and promise to initiate us into a secret knowledge. And this promise of true enlightenment, of course, plays to our sensibilities and emotions. No one wants to be the sucker. No one wants to miss the punchline, or — what’s worse — be the punchline. In order to avoid embarrassing naivety, we put aside what we experience in order to grasp something unseen.

Certainly, there are many veiled realities. However, in pursuing them, we must not entirely abandon our common experience; otherwise, we forfeit our intuition and subjectivity. Marcel calmly offers us a point of departure: life.

From here, our common experience, we must move upwards. If not, the world becomes a strange place indeed. If I only accepted life as it came to my direct perception, my experience would tell me that the world is flat and stationary. After all, if the planet really were orbiting around the sun at 66,000 miles per hour, why don’t I feel the wind? Such adolescent physical empiricism is easily dismissed, but the broader point remains: we must supplement our experience with thought. Our inquiries must, as Marcel puts it, move up into the realm of reason. Otherwise, we find ourselves stuck in a solipsism that bends the world to match our visceral perceptions (and misperceptions). Reason, as the Greeks would cheer, is indeed stitched into the fabric of the universe and available to us.