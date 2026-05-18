I’m out of the loop.

I don’t read the news. I don’t have social media. I don’t attempt to stay up to date.

It began as a slow retreat, but now it’s an intentional plunge. And I’m inviting you to join me. Here are some reasons why:

1. “A little learning is a dangerous thing.”

For every topic of inquiry (from gardening to geopolitics) there is more information than you can possibly consume in a lifetime. To understand something deeply takes time and work; you don’t understand an issue after listening to a podcast about it or skimming a hundred buzzy, clicky articles.

What do I have to say about the conflict in Iran? Have I read Iranian history? Do I study political science? No. Anything I offered would be low-resolution and partial at best, and at worst, I’d give a wildly oversimplified description of the situation that only serves to muddy the water.

2. You don’t need an opinion about everything

I’m not sure when this assumption was accepted. It seems to be growing worse in the days of the internet, but maybe it’s been bad for much longer than that.

It’s really hard to develop an informed, intelligent opinion. And for legions of subjects, you won’t have the time, ability, or inclination.

So, just let it pass.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t have opinions, but you don’t have to solve the problem. Don’t be that guy. You know exactly who I’m talking about

3. It’s beautiful to sweep out the nonsense and idle chatter

The great Jim Harrison wrote: “The danger of civilization, of course, is that you will piss away your life on nonsense.”

In a vain attempt to “keep up,” you will almost undoubtedly be inundated with nonsense. This is mentally taxing, and what’s worse, you may not even be able to tell what is nonsense because you won’t know the terrain well enough.

Cutting off the talking heads is like sweeping the floor. You’re left with the smooth grain of the wood, free from the detritus of half-baked, ill-intended, misleading bits of brightly color dirt.

4. You make space for the meaningful

To continue the metaphor, a swept and empty room can be filled with meaningful things. It’s an error to think that being uninformed is a type of resignation.

It’s not defeatism. It’s not escapism. It’s an insistence that good and beautiful things need room. Your mind needs the margin to engage such things; it needs the free cleanliness of life sans nonsense. It needs the space to think deeply and slowly.

5. Local attention fosters love

You cannot love—in a significant way—a place or person that you don’t encounter. Staying “in the loop” draws our attention outward, to far off places that are easy to fetishize or hate. It breeds a neglect to what is closest to us.

And yet, these close things are what call to us, asking us to respond. I can love the local and non-identical; I cannot love abstractions, bent in the shape of my imagination, from which my involvement is always insulated.

I love this poem by Robinson Jeffers and offer it as a kind of poetic benediction. Believe in your tusks. Care for the ground you stand on. Love the infinite in the particular.

The Stars Go Over the Lonely Ocean

Unhappy about some far off things

That are not my affair, wandering

Along the coast and up the lean ridges,

I saw in the evening

The stars go over the lonely ocean,

And a black-maned wild boar

Plowing with his snout on Mal Paso Mountain.



The old monster snuffled, "Here are sweet roots,

Fat grubs, slick beetles and sprouted acorns.

The best nation in Europe has fallen,

And that is Finland,

But the stars go over the lonely ocean,"

The old black-bristled boar,

Tearing the sod on Mal Paso Mountain.



"The world's in a bad way, my man,

And bound to be worse before it mends;

Better lie up in the mountain here

Four or five centuries,

While the stars go over the lonely ocean,"

Said the old father of wild pigs,

Plowing the fallow on Mal Paso Mountain.



"Keep clear of the dupes that talk democracy

And the dogs that talk revolution,

Drunk with talk, liars and believers.

I believe in my tusks.

Long live freedom and damn the ideologies,"

Said the gamey black-maned boar

Tusking the turf on Mal Paso Mountain.

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