Dwelling

Dwelling

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Clark Stevens's avatar
Clark Stevens
4d

Also, this may be your most helpful post ever. Anyone taking your approach might just be making room for actual Grace.

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Clark Stevens's avatar
Clark Stevens
4d

I started this fast from “being informed” of news in my first exodus 90 fast. That was sometime during the first 4 years of Trump presidency, and I have stuck with the discipline. That, and coffee only black in a dark roast. I recommend highly both practices. People will provide you with any news that rises above the meaningless, and that is surprisingly little. They will have already filtered the psychic hit for you. They will give you news as needed; you can make your own coffee, also as needed.

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