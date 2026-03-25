Cassie and I tried to watch all the nominations for Best Film this year. We almost succeeded; I’m counting this almost as a “win.” It’s the spirit of the task, not the letter (that applies here, right?).

I wanted to make this list to 1) share my favorites and 2) provide a little direction for your own movie watching.

Maybe you needed a little nudge.

This is it.

Tier 1: These were truly fantastic; they stuck with me for days after watching.

1. Train Dreams

This screenshot almost makes me weep again.

What can I say? This absolutely wrecked me.

Maybe because I’ve got a little girl that looks just like Grainier’s daughter?

Maybe because my beautiful wife and I dream of a rural home for our family?

Maybe.

While I enjoyed Dennis Johnson’s novel (which deserves a reread), this adaptation moved me in a different way. The cinematography is stunning. Think about if Terrence Malick collaborated with Jack London to set the book of Job in Appalachia.

Joel Edgerton’s performance was without a doubt deserving of a Best Actor nomination. William H. Macy was likewise superb. His character delivers the most important line of the movie: “Beautiful, ain’t it?…All of it. Every bit of it”

There are so many scenes that are perfect.

Hauntingly beautiful.

2. Marty Supreme

Josh Safdie had Timmy wear real prescription glasses because they look better than clear lenses. So, Timmy had to wear contacts underneath to correct the unnecessary correction.

This film doesn’t give you a single moment to catch your breath. Like in Uncut Gems, Safdie delivers one tense scene after another after another. However, I enjoyed Marty Supreme WAY more than Gems. It’s a movie that builds to an unexpected and beautiful finale.

Timmy simply crushes the role. He is utterly convincing, and I wonder if his character didn’t unfortunately merge with him in the imaginations of the voters. I’m confident he will catch his Oscar soon, but he certainly gave an Oscar-worthy performance here.

3. Bugonia

One of the many insanely good dialogues between Emme and Jesse

There is not a single ounce of fat on Bugonia. The script and score and rhythm are perfectly taunt and lean. It isn’t what you think it is, and you enjoy the film all the more because of it’s subterfuge.

Emma completely deserved her nomination for Best Actress, and Jesse Plemons was snubbed for not receiving a personal nomination. The academy overlooking Plemons was one of the biggest misses of the night.

The last twenty minutes of this movie is the most entertaining thing I’ve watched in a long time.

Tier Two: These were all quite good, but something kept them out of the top.

4. The Secret Agent

Armando Solimões is as cool as they come

The Secret Agent was smart and tasteful. The characters were well-rounded, and 1970s Brazil leapt off the screen. The plot was a slow burn, carefully unveiling itself.

There was, however, an odd meta-narrative that added little to the film. It felt a bit forced and unnecessary, and the commitment to this framing let the air out of what could have been a more powerful ending.

5. Hamnet

Director Chloé Zhao’s framing was really terrific throughout the movie, especially her long, single-take shots.

I really liked Hamnet, and it wasn’t just because I’m an English literature guy. The cinematography was interesting and clean. Additionally, Buckley and Mescal gave very impressive performances. She certainly earned her Oscar!

It was, nonetheless, a bit overwrought. I thought the emotionality became monolithic at points (lots and lots and lots of screaming). Compared to Train Dreams’ portrayal of grief, Hamnet felt a bit mawkish. Maybe my expectations were too high?

6. Sinners

Two for one

Sinners has lots of bells and whistles: great music, sharp sets, compelling costume design, and a level of cool that only Michael B. Jordan can provide (he, like Buckley, worked hard for this Oscar; congrats!)

But the plot is quite half-baked. The action, as it relates to the narrative arc, only makes sense if you step back and squint. It was a “cool-horror-thriller,” but it needed something more to reach the heights to which it was praised.

7. F1

The coolness vibes are through the roof for this tier

F1 knows exactly what it is. There are countless films that are not as self-aware. This film aptly combines a “smooth veteran meets cocky youngster” narrative with some fantastic, highly-technical racing cinematography.

It’s a really good movie. But, by the next morning, it’s gone. F1 didn’t have the sticking factor of a really great movie.

Tier Three: I disliked this for complicated reasons

8. One Battle After Another

Leo is a trip in this movie

I have a complicated relationship with Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies. I absolutely adore There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread, but Licorice Pizza was a complete miss for me, and I didn’t even finish The Master.

One Battle After Another has a long list of laudable attributes, but there was something wildly off. It’s an adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s post-modernist novel, Vineland, and I really didn’t like Pynchon’s The Crying of Lot 49 (which, I know, is a pretty hot take).

There is something about the zaniness of post-modernism that I really dislike. And it’s not the fault of the zaniness. I love the zaniness of a Wes Anderson film, but here it’s too ironic, too sneering, too overt. The commitment to irony prevents an aesthetic stand; you can’t tell what is in good faith. It’s paranoia all the way down.

Sean Penn was great, but it felt like Leo was only in 20 percent of the movie. I was confused how he was nominated for a leading actor.

Tier Four: This was bad.

9. Frankenstein

Lots of fun pseudoscientific vibes

This was a big miss that wasted Oscar Isaac’s and Christoph Waltz’s talent. It wanted to be profound and moving, but it ended up just being really really bland.

The costumes and make-up were cool.

***

Sentimental Value (The one I missed!)

I have good intel that this movie is excellent. Go ask Alex Gergely.

Blue Moon (Not nominated for best film)

They had a tough plot to execute but made a single-location film bounce with energy.

Ethan Hawke was fantastic. Sometimes we are just so very close but simply not close enough.

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