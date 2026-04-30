The late, great Jim Harrison, a kind of icon for Dwelling

“Everyday I wonder how many things I am dead wrong about.”

- Jim Harrison

The internet is full of noise and click-bait, fluttering across the screen on the winds of opaque algorithms.

Over the last three years, I’ve tried to deliver meaningful articles with sharp, human-written prose. The archive is now over 100 posts deep, and there’s more coming down the line. I wanted to extend a special spring offer (20% off forever) and perhaps convince you to become a paying subscriber. Benefits include:

Receive all monthly articles

Access complete archive

Comment on articles

Bulwark Dwelling against the slot machine of saccharine “content.”

To pique your interest, here are some of the top Dwelling articles you can access behind the paywall:

The “Classics” Starter Pack

The Irony of Modern Men’s Style

Google Tried to Freeze My Family

Confessions of a Failed Speed Reader

ChatGPT Can’t Eat Donuts

Why are all college dudes dressed like 12 year-olds?

Dada and the Pre-Raphaelites

7 Reasons to Drink Black Coffee

Baseball’s New ABS System is the Worst

Ranking Cormac McCarthy’s Novels

Regardless, thank you for all the support (from sharing to liking to restacking), and I send my best.

To my paying subscribers, a special thanks! To quote Ronnie Milsap, you “keep the home fires burning.”

CDJ

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