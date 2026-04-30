Spring Cleaning Sale
20% Off Forever
“Everyday I wonder how many things I am dead wrong about.”
- Jim Harrison
The internet is full of noise and click-bait, fluttering across the screen on the winds of opaque algorithms.
Over the last three years, I’ve tried to deliver meaningful articles with sharp, human-written prose. The archive is now over 100 posts deep, and there’s more coming down the line. I wanted to extend a special spring offer (20% off forever) and perhaps convince you to become a paying subscriber. Benefits include:
Receive all monthly articles
Access complete archive
Comment on articles
Bulwark Dwelling against the slot machine of saccharine “content.”
To pique your interest, here are some of the top Dwelling articles you can access behind the paywall:
The Irony of Modern Men’s Style
Google Tried to Freeze My Family
Confessions of a Failed Speed Reader
Why are all college dudes dressed like 12 year-olds?
7 Reasons to Drink Black Coffee
Baseball’s New ABS System is the Worst
Ranking Cormac McCarthy’s Novels
Regardless, thank you for all the support (from sharing to liking to restacking), and I send my best.
To my paying subscribers, a special thanks! To quote Ronnie Milsap, you “keep the home fires burning.”
CDJ
By the way, my new Substack icon is my super handsome dad, east Lansing HS.
Great icon image. Of course you know I would approve. Do you know who took the photo? Great humbly and happy icon for aging well, as a bit of a madman. “I’m fully engaged in life, if not in grooming” is another possible caption