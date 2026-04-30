Dwelling

Dwelling

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Clark Stevens's avatar
Clark Stevens
7d

By the way, my new Substack icon is my super handsome dad, east Lansing HS.

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Clark Stevens
7d

Great icon image. Of course you know I would approve. Do you know who took the photo? Great humbly and happy icon for aging well, as a bit of a madman. “I’m fully engaged in life, if not in grooming” is another possible caption

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