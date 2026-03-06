The sun is out in Lexington, and it’s supposed to reach the high-70s today, and baseball is in the air, and it feels like winter has been defeated forever, and I refuse to believe that March will freeze us again tomorrow. Given the mood, here’s a deep-cut from 3 years ago, which probably 90% of my subscribers haven’t seen.

While I had to sell the motorcycle (apparently having your newborn ride in a sidecar is socially frowned upon; and one tires of riding in sub-freezing weather), today would be the perfect day to soak in the pleasures of spring motorcycling.

Last summer, when Cassie (my wife) left her remote job, we had to abandon our one-car arrangement and find some additional transportation. Enter opportunity: I bought a Royal Enfield Classic. It’s a handsome bike, dark green with copper-colored lettering on the tank. It will not—as the man at the dealership phrased it—“break any speed records,” but I can hardly imagine a better way to cover my 5-mile commute.

The Enfield is the model of simplicity, no bells or whistles; the speedometer doesn’t even include RPMs. It’s clean, light, and practical, maintaining a sturdiness that’s resonant of its stiff British origins and a practicality that reflects its Indian manufacturing and market.

Once I learned how to shift without upsetting the bike’s happy purr, my attention turned to the pleasures of riding: the intense focus on one’s surroundings and the flow of pedestrians and traffic.

In an age of distracted driving, to which (I must confess) I sometimes contribute, the simplicity of riding a motorcycle is refreshing. It’s an action that invites the whole self. Your mind is planning the next turn, keeping track of the gears, and gauging the perfect time and pressure to shift. Your body is alive with balance, gently shifting the bike with intention. Its movements become extensions of your own, like a baseball glove with a well-hewn leather pocket. You start to pay attention—I mean close attention—to the weather forecast and those foreboding clouds that lurk several miles off.

Riding the Enfield is an excellent lesson in phenomenology. We become aware that the line between the human subject and the material world is thin and porous. The motorcycle is affected by my driving: it reacts to the little nuances of the curling throttle; it provides a direct and visceral evaluation of my timing. Likewise, I am mediated by the bike: I lean alongside its trajectory; I respond to the wax and wane of its growl; my body is conformed to its shape. We are in dialogue.

The best machines create dialogue. They are instruments, requiring something of us and gladly responding to proper use. Motorcycles do not offer instant, out-of-the-box gratification. Instead, you must learn to help the bike manifest its design and unlock its potential.

The modern, automatic transmission, for all of its ease, is a step away from this dialogue. Our cars are designed for increased automation. We chase that perennial automotive dream, the self-driving car. As we pursue this fantasy, we become more and more passive. We don’t want to be drivers but passengers. The relationship deteriorates when no dialogue occurs.

Furthermore, we are contained in a metal shell. Sure, this is convenient when it rains, but convenience at what cost? A car’s enclosure makes the weather a non-factor; we begin to ignore it. Air conditioning and heat allow us to ignore the seasons, creating a perpetual 68 degrees. If we ignore something long enough, we call that neglect. We remove ourselves further from our embodied selves.

While riding a motorcycle in January is not comfortable (I’d be the first to tell you), it is embodied.

When I prepare for a cold ride, I’m mindful of my attire, carefully orchestrating layers. The first leg of the drive is through our neighborhood. At this point, I’m still carrying the warmth of the house and morning coffee. The wind is mild. This isn’t that bad. Then, with time and speed, every gap in my clothes is exposed. The dry, cold air works its way around my collar, into my gloves and across my ankles. I can feel the cold seep toward my chest. I brace myself, rigid against small spits of snow. Then, I triumphantly move back into the neighborhoods around campus. I soak in every ounce of sunlight at the stoplight in Chevy Chase, the heat of the motor begrudgingly growls. I park, walk into class, and face a firing squad of freshman stares, often quite glossy.

But, as the winter begins to thaw, I become acutely aware of each modest gain in degree. I start to notice the protruding green buds, painted in small pointillist strokes across the bare boughs.

When winter finally relinquishes its grip, the world is alive and welcoming to the motorcyclist. The cold months have left a parting gift, gratitude. Spring’s vibrant blossoms are enhanced by the chiaroscuro landscapes of February rides.

Among the many pleasures of spring motorcycling is the distinct awareness that it is spring and I am here.

This place, the roads I intimately know, has been resurrected before my eyes.

And yes, a warm breeze under my helmet is a welcome change.

Bend in the Road by Paul Cezanne

