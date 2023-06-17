Introduction to the Series

John Ruskin, born in 1819, was a British writer, artist, and critic. An adamant supporter of J.M.W. Turner and the Pre-Raphaelite movement (I have two prints from this school in my study: Edward Burne-Jone’s The Beguiling Of Merlin; Dante Gabriel Rossetti’s Le Pia de’Tolomei), Ruskin became a major Victorian commentator on aesthetics. He was admired by a diverse range of nineteenth-century artists and thinkers: Leo Tolstoy, Mahatma Gandhi, Charlotte Brontë, Alfred Lord Tennyson, among others. His influence was - to say the least - substantial; a BBC article even asked, “Was Ruskin the most important man of the last 200 years?”

One of Ruskin’s major fields of commentary was architecture. His book The Seven Lamps of Architecture, which is technically a (very) extended essay, is an enduring look at how aesthetics are involved in this fundamental act of dwelling. Ruskin attempts to establish first principles to guide all architectural practices. He describes this intention:

“I have long felt convinced of the necessity…of some determined effort to extricate from the confused mass of partial traditions and dogmata with which it has become encumbered during imperfect or restricted practice, those large principles of right which are applicable to every stage and style of it.” (10)

His approach to architecture is couched in a larger paradigm of human flourishing. Ruskin makes a direct connection between aesthetics and our values, a view that would be attacked in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

He sought “constant laws” which would undergird all human actions, including aesthetic pursuits. Thus, in recognizing the lamps of architecture, one could also recognize “some ultimate nerve or fibre of the mighty laws which govern the moral world.” As a consequence, “every action, down even to the drawing of a line or utterance of a syllable, is capable of peculiar dignity” (12).

Regardless of one’s evaluation of his broader theory, Ruskin’s aesthetics offer an important lesson. Our art, whether in paper or stone, is inextricable from a world of human values (both in creation and reception) and is capable of deeply affecting us. Rather than being a matter of secondary importance, dealing in the currency of pure subjectivism, aesthetics is intimately involved in the broader project of being human. For good reason Ruskin connected architecture with a ‘for-the-sake-of’ paradigm, directing his own toward “that chief end of all purposes, the pleasing of God” (12).

In short, Ruskin asks us to take aesthetics seriously.

Here’s the twist.

In this series, I will outline each of Ruskin’s “lamps” and apply these aesthetic concepts to prose, attempting to sketch a corresponding “Seven Lamps of Prose.” After all, I think Hemingway was right when he famously said, “Prose is architecture, not interior decoration.” He went on to write, in a telling conclusion, that “Baroque is over.” I’m not entirely convinced of the latter.

The First Lamp: Sacrifice

Ruskin begins his first chapter with a helpful distinction between architecture and building. He writes that architecture proper is the art of impressing on a building “certain characters venerable or beautiful, but otherwise unnecessary” (16). While building is a prerequisite and intimately involved, the art of architecture is concerned with that which is unnecessary.

We find a parallel distinction in prose. Grammar is a kind of building. It specifies the rules of language, gives a series of constraints, and is necessary for comprehension. However, prose writers are not merely concerned with grammar, but style. Style is that which is “unnecessary” in Ruskin’s sense. Yet, it is the primary focus in the art of prose. Grammar is construction; style is art.

After this distinction, Ruskin defines the first lamp, sacrifice:

“…the spirit which offers for such work precious things simply because they are precious; not as being necessary to the building, but as an offering, surrendering, and sacrifice of what is to ourselves desirable.” (17)

This gorgeous definition communicates a posture. It immediately distinguishes between two values: preciousness and usefulness. Ruskin argues that the foundation of our work must stand on the former, not the latter. Though we can build any number of useful things, architecture must make a claim beyond utility, striving toward the beautiful.

In order to accomplish this, we must cultivate a spirit of sacrifice, giving the proper reverence to the work and avoiding a spirit of stinginess. If we make utility and frugality our masters, we will create cheap spaces. These cheap spaces may be expensive, but they will still be cheap. This is what Ruskin calls the modern inclination to “produce the largest results at the least cost.”

In prose, a posture of sacrifice means valuing style as something central, not periphery. Capitulating to the broader ascendency of STEM, modern English departments have increasingly resembled communications departments. The emphasis given to technical skills, while useful, misses the more global, beautiful concerns of the Humanities. We advertise that students will become effective communicators, articulating ideas in multiple settings and mediums. While that’s all well and good, it’s not architecture.

Ruskin goes on to discuss “two great conditions” which are “enforced” by the spirit of sacrifice and help renew the vitality of our art:

“First, that we should in everything do our best; and, secondly, that we should consider increase of apparent labor as an increase of beauty in the building” (27).

These admonitions appear simple, and so they are. But simple admonitions are not always platitudes. My wife works for a company called Big Ass Fans; they have a saying: “Don’t half ass, full ass.” The frankness of the mantra gets at Ruskin’s deeper point: lazy work both produces poor craftsmanship and degrades the craftsman.

“…there is not a building that I know of, lately raised wherein it is not sufficiently evident that neither the architect nor builder has done his best…All old work nearly has been hard work…Ours has as constantly the look of money’s worth, of a stopping short wherever and whenever we can, of a lazy compliance with low conditions…” (27)

What does the spirit of sacrifice require? Our best. The prerequisite for beauty is the earnest effort of the artist. Without this, our abilities will atrophy under the low expectations of “good enough,” shortcuts, and sketchy compliance.

This is easily related to prose. Writing is difficult. It is demanding. The writer who does not sense his or her inability is not reading enough good writing. We can cultivate the spirit of sacrifice by recognizing that good prose asks something of us; it impinges on us and demands that we push ourselves. Ruskin writes, “It’s not even a question of how much we are to do, but of how it is to be done” (28).

The second condition establishes the correlation between labor and beauty. This shares a close relationship with the first. In almost every case, the thing which has been carefully crafted, with great effort, is better than that which is recklessly thrown together. While there is something to be said for spontaneity, the long labor of love is usually the recipe for aesthetic accomplishment.

In prose, this condition of sacrifice is a testament to revision. Among the diverse and often contradictory opinions of writers, the uncontestable agreement is the value of revision. Since I quoted Hemingway earlier, I’ll use an example from Papa. In an interview with George Plimpton, he said that “I rewrote the ending to Farwell to Arms, the last part of it, thirty-nine times before I was satisfied.”

Writing is revision. Revision is writing. I try my best to bludgeon this into the heads of my freshman students, an effort which, from all available data, has a success rate of 9.745 percent.

In summary, the first lamp is sacrifice. We must approach our work with a desire to pursue the precious and beautiful, a commitment requiring that we gladly endure its strenuous yet rewarding demands.