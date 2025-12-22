I love The Waste Land and Four Quartets, but for some reason Eliot’s “Journey of The Magi” is closest to my heart. Maybe it’s because I memorized it while walking into campus last December and listening to Eliot recite it his weird faux-British accent; I was exhausted from our newborn and would recite it to her at night.

Here’s a little reflection (part literary / part theological) I wrote last year about this beautiful poem, published in the Front Porch Republic:

“The Sensation of Seeing”: How T.S. Eliot Defamiliarizes the Christmas Story

