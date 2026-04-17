When my 17-month-old daughter tells me goodnight, she puckers her lips, kisses me, and says “Bye bye, Dada.” She then returns, without hesitation, to her bottle and the warmth of her mother’s arms.

These little moments are some my favorite in fatherhood. Moreover, they have taught me something valuable and unexpected.

There is a line from McCarthy’s All the Pretty Horses that has haunted me for a long time:

He thought that the world’s heart beat at some terrible cost and that the world’s pain and its beauty moved in a relationship of diverging equity and that in this headlong deficit the blood of multitudes might ultimately be exacted for the vision of a single flower.

If you look around, you feel the weight of this diverging equity: violence, abuse, gratuitous destruction, sudden cancer, the enormity of war. And on top of these, there is the evil that has no name. The evil that is speechless. For instance (an American example), in the Yellow Creek Massacre, a group of vigilante settlers cut open Chief Logan’s pregnant wife and scalped the unborn baby. I thought of this when I held my daughter, and something turned over in my chest.

How can such evil be possible?

How does it exist in the same world that my daughter inherits?

In a memorable scene from The Brothers Karamazov, Ivan recounts a list of human brutality to his brother Alyosha. He forcefully argues that “a beast can never be as cruel as a human being, so artistically, so picturesquely cruel.” Among his case studies is a tortured five-year old who, beaten and thrown into a latrine, weeps and cries out repeatedly to “Father God.” At the end of Ivan’s long catalogue of suffering, he challenges his brother:

Tell me yourself directly, I challenge you — reply: imagine that you yourself are erecting the edifice of human fortune with the goal of, at the finale, making people happy, of at last giving them peace and quiet, but that in order to do it it would be necessary and unavoidable to torture to death only one tiny little creature, that same little child that beat its breast with its little fist, and on its unavenged tears to found that edifice, would you agree to be the architect on those conditions, tell me and tell me truly?

Alyosha whispers a reply, “No, I would not agree.”

Ivan’s monologue forcefully challenges an often proffered answer to the question of evil. This answer argues (in different forms) that evil is a necessary byproduct of human freedom and, while painful, is ultimately a part of God’s design and redemptive plan. If it were outside of the plan, it would be something intruding from beyond God’s control, as if he were not able to prevent it. Thereby evil (whatever we call it; perhaps Augustine’s “privation of the good”) is part of a larger good picture that we cannot understand. It is a dark color in a tapestry yet unseen.

In a more radical articulation, though quite rationally consistent, a world without evil would not be as good as our current world. Since God creates perfectly, the given world must be perfect in its ultimate design. Even if humanity is the source of evil, the world where this is possible is God’s creation.

All of these answers seem hopelessly inept. And I think Dostoevsky thought so too. Ivan’s argument is so forceful because it makes us square up to evil. And in this squaring up, the intellect fails. Philosopher Edward Mooney described such misguided intellectualizing: “Rubbing out disorder through philosophical or theological towers or crafty explanations will come to naught.” Evil is not a sudoku puzzle to be solved.

However, after Ivan finishes, Alyosha doesn’t respond with a “theological tower.” He simply kisses his brother. And here, somehow, love prevails. It faces evil directly and responds with compassion. The kiss somehow conquers evil. In other words, God’s presence—who is love—somehow eclipses it.

Mooney is again helpful here:

“The way to face this dispiriting, horrific, clanking mess is not by looking for rationales or reasons but by caring despite the mess…Relinquishing the world as a cognitive or practical possession.”

The world is not an intellectual possession, something that can be dryly categorized and solved. Reality rejects such attempts. Our response to evil cannot be an assault of forced answers but a “caring despite.”

All this literature and philosophy is wonderful, but my daughter has been the best teacher.

One of the first things she taught me is a better interpretation of McCarthy. The “diverging equity” is not a testament to the paltriness of love but to the potency of a single vision. The pain does not make love possible. Love makes even a mountain of pain bearable. The very smallest iota of beauty and kindness offers enough power to justify our existence and withstand an onslaught of evil.

A single goodnight kiss might fortify a heart for a lifetime.

What might great Love accomplish?

Share