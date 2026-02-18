I defend my dissertation next month.

Over the last 7 years of graduate study, I’ve read a lot of stuff: incredible books that cut to the bone, axes for the frozen sea within us (as Kafka would say); terrible books that are half-baked, sloppy, and deeply unserious. Furthermore, outside of my graduate work, I’ve been working to fill in readerly “blind spots”: Don Quixote, Swann’s Way, The Divine Comedy, The Brothers Karamazov, War and Peace, Infinite Jest, etc.

All that to say, at the end of my graduate “era,” I think Anna Karenina is the greatest novel I have ever read. It’s the one, at least for now, that is king of the hill. I’m not sure who can usurp (or as Michael Scott would say “uslurp”) its throne.

Although I could easily sink hours into writing a long defense, I won’t do that. Instead, here are five reasons why Anna Karenina is a truly extraordinary novel that you should read.

I really enjoyed the Peaver and Volokhonsky translation.

I.) It is frightening how well Tolstoy diagnoses and articulates the longings of the human heart. He is attuned, like no other writer that I’ve read, to our complex desires and unwieldily passions. He knows how we deceive ourselves, how we struggle for answers, and how Love can deliver us in unexpected ways. When I read Anna Karenina, I said over and over, “Yes. That is exactly life. That could not be more accurate of the heart.”

II.) The characterization is superb. Tolstoy brings characters to life in the way that’s deeply idiosyncratic yet universal. The novels that come to my mind as comparisons of such high quality characterization are My Ántonia, Don Quixote, and Lonesome Dove. The characters of Anna Karenina are simply among the best and most finely wrought.

III.) It has tremendous pacing. How many great books are uneven in places? Many. Anna Karenina has beautiful pacing, never lagging or propelling us without the proper care. The book’s thematic development, its exhalation and inhalation, the movement of its characters, their personal transformations, all grow on a trellis that allows each scene a perfect measure of sunlight.

IV.) It is about people AND ideas. You could call Anna Karenina a society novel or a philosophical novel. It is acutely sensitive to the interpersonal and social while always tracing the intertwined presence of “big ideas.” There is philosophical and religious grappling that beautifully blended with the narrative. Ideas are inextricable from life, as so they are.

V) It is technically remarkable. Anna Karenina is not just a great story; the story is executed with masterful artistry. For instance, the passages where Tolstoy writes long stretches of free indirect discourse (nearly stream of consciousness) for Anna are staggering. Tolstoy gives us all the craft without the tricks.

I’ll stop. But you should pick up Anna Karenina.

