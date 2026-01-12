Dwelling

Dwelling

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Finley Purdy's avatar
Sarah Finley Purdy
7d

Our hindsight allows us to appreciate and see more fully the past, our childhood, etc. But the only way to go is forward, so we bring all that along with us.

Love the Eliot bit at the end. This was such a wonderfully thought provoking piece!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Carter Davis Johnson
Lansing Brown's avatar
Lansing Brown
6d

“Old man take a look at my life, I’m a lot like you” - Neil Young in Old Man, a song that’s had a resurgence on TikTok

Reply
Share
1 reply by Carter Davis Johnson
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carter Davis Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture