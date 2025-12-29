Dwelling
Nostalgia Fever
Do we need more cowbell? Or antibotics?
Jan 12
Carter Davis Johnson
Coby Dolloff
December 2025
24 Hours of Christmas in Chicago
A blitz trip
Dec 29, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
T.S. Eliot, Magi, and Russian Defamiliarization
A Christmas reading
Dec 22, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
My Top 10 Books of 2025
End-of-year Review
Dec 15, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
My Quixotic Dictionary Project
Installment #1
Dec 5, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
November 2025
LIVE A LITTLE
Interview with John Thompson
Nov 25, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
John Thompson
I'm Terrible at Chess.
Why I Keep Playing
Nov 14, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
The Workbench
Interview with Robert Keim (Ep 4)
Nov 3, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
Robert Keim
October 2025
Lost Swan
New Venture
Oct 27, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
The New Robot Umpires Betray Baseball
An argument from Baseball Platonism
Oct 20, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
Lobsters and Lighthouses
A preview
Oct 13, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
September 2025
Why are all the college dudes dressed like 12 year olds?
A stab at a sartorial oddity
Sep 16, 2025
Carter Davis Johnson
